SHOWINGS BEGIN MARCH 10th. This fabulous 2 story home features a perfect layout and high-end finishes throughout! Main level offers an open concept great room, oversized gas fireplace, separate dining space and a large bonus/flex room! Kitchen features custom Amish built white oak, shaker style cabinetry, a hidden walk-in pantry, quartz countertops and an LG stainless steel appliance package! Powder room, dramatic two story foyer, oversized mud room and separate laundry room. All four bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space and lots of natural light! Main bedroom offers a walk-in closet and private bath. Second bath has two vanities, tub/shower, and built-ins for storage! Screened porch off the great room. Great yard space, 2 car attached garage! Close to schools, shopping and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $649,900
