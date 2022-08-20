Beautiful one owner home with all the details done for you without having to go through the building process yourself. This four bedroom, three bath home has an open concept layout for entertaining all of your friends. Space abounds with a beautiful great room, a flex room and an office all on the main level. If that’s not enough this home has a second living room/loft for the ultimate kids hangout area! Looking for a chef’s kitchen...we have that too! 9’ ceilings on the main level, 8’ ceilings on the upper & lower level & a huge basement ready for you to put the finishing touches on. Two egress windows for an additional bedroom, rec room and stubbed for another bathroom. This basement is already pre-finished and ready to go!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $600,000
