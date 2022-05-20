Show 5/20. Spacious, stunning, move-in ready, and tons of upgrades! Don't wait for the time and hassle of building when this fully upgraded 4 bed, 3 bath home is ready today. Enter the home to hardwood floors flowing from front to back and into a light-filled open living space with 9' ceilings, gas fireplace, & 2 flex rooms! Chef's kitchen feat. quartz counters w/ double oven, gas range, & walk-in pantry. Upstairs you'll find all 4 bedrooms, a spacious loft for secondary living area, laundry room, & luxurious primary suite w/ tons of closet space, tray ceiling, & tiled shower. The exposed LL offers endless future potential w/ 2 egress windows & stub for future bathroom. With over $100,000 of special upgrades, you won't find this house anywhere else. See add'l Features sheet for full list!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $595,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dane County is one of 38 counties with medium levels, for which people at high risk for complications are encouraged to ask their doctors if they should wear masks.
A player with ties to the state announced his commitment to the Wisconsin men’s basketball team Tuesday.
Johnny Davis isn’t participating in drills or scrimmages at the NBA draft combine. But scouts were willing to share their thoughts on the former Wisconsin men’s basketball star.
The Board of Regents unanimously selected Mnookin, law school dean at the University of California Los Angeles, to be UW-Madison's 30th chancellor. Mnookin's appointment will take effect Aug. 4.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
Ex-Sen. Kevin Shibilski admits he failed to pay employee withholdings at his companies to the IRS.
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Jensen met the female victim during a visit to UW-Madison with his sister to see his other sister, who is a student at the school and lives in Witte.
Travis Flannery thought he knew about Dumpster diving, but figured people did it mainly to find food. Then, he started looking into its legality to see if it was something he wanted to do.
Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 Wisconsin municipalities.