4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $595,000

Show 5/20. Spacious, stunning, move-in ready, and tons of upgrades! Don't wait for the time and hassle of building when this fully upgraded 4 bed, 3 bath home is ready today. Enter the home to hardwood floors flowing from front to back and into a light-filled open living space with 9' ceilings, gas fireplace, & 2 flex rooms! Chef's kitchen feat. quartz counters w/ double oven, gas range, & walk-in pantry. Upstairs you'll find all 4 bedrooms, a spacious loft for secondary living area, laundry room, & luxurious primary suite w/ tons of closet space, tray ceiling, & tiled shower. The exposed LL offers endless future potential w/ 2 egress windows & stub for future bathroom. With over $100,000 of special upgrades, you won't find this house anywhere else. See add'l Features sheet for full list!

