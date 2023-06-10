Introducing a captivating 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath new-build home. Located minutes from downtown Sun Prairie, this home shines with an open-plan design, perfect for modern living. Luxurious finishes, high-end appliances, and meticulous craftsmanship epitomize quality. Constructed by a distinguished Madison builder, every detail reflects expertise and precision. This dream home represents an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy Sun Prairie's charm at an unbeatable price.