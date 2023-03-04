WELCOME TO YOUR HAPPY PLACE ! Exciting 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Ranch that boasts a bright and cheery living room w/ an impressive fireplace and 9' ceilings, gourmet kitchen with island, main floor laundry & nice-size primary suite with a private bath. Exposed lower level rec room with 2nd gas fireplace and mini bar along with a 3rd full bath and a 4th bedroom. Oversized extra wide tandem 3 car garage. Great yard and deck that overlooks your own private woods in the backyard! Close to Costco, Woodmans, Palace Theater and so much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $589,900
