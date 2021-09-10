Ready 9/9/21! Get the peace of mind that comes with award-winning, quality craftsmanship & energy efficiency that can only be found in a Veridian home. On average, a Focus On Energy & Green Built certified Veridian home is 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Even more, all Veridian homes come fully loaded with custom features & the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry & Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full service team
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $579,900
Jim Polzin: It's time for Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz to start delivering on his potential
The UW football team needs Graham Mertz to be better, and in a hurry. “I know I can play a lot better football," the QB said after Saturday's loss. "I know we’re a lot better team than that.”
The Nittany Lions signal caller kept his response to Faion Hicks short and sweet.
“You’ll see somebody get better and better, and then you’ll be off for a day or two and come back and learn, ‘Oh, they died.'"
Wisconsin's leading rusher from 2020 didn't play a snap in a loss to the Nittany Lions.
The thieves apparently used a garage door opener to gain access through the home's attached garage.
"We have a load of family here," his uncle said. "Everybody knew him. He was a good person all the way around."
UW's senior tackles looked rusty, sophomore linebacker Nick Herbig shined and more takeaways from Wisconsin's home loss to the Nittany Lions.
This was a winnable game against a ranked team and the Badgers were left beating themselves up afterward because, well, they beat themselves in a lot of ways.
Paramedics were called 21 times during Saturday's game against Penn State.
New Packers punter Corey Bojorquez not afraid of competition — or of asking Aaron Rodgers for his jersey
New Packers punter Corey Bojorquez entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2018.