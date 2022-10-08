Welcome home to your brand new, custom-built 4bd, 3 ba ranch situated at the end of the road in Sun Prairie's popular Providence neighborhood! This stunning home features an open concept great room with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, gas fireplace with shiplap surround, wonderful kitchen with an oversized island, farmhouse sink, walk-in pantry, quartz countertops and a marble backsplash. Wow! Large dining area with patio doors leading to a covered deck overlooking the expansive backyard backing up to the neighborhood path and nature preserve. Main br has tray ceiling, barn door leading to private bath with oversized tiled shower, dual vanities and walk-in closet! Finished lower level rec room, bonus room, 4th bedroom, full bath and great storage! 2 car garage. Move in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $574,900
