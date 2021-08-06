 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $574,900

Stunning custom built ranch home by Hensen Builders in the highly sought after Winfield Estates! Chefs kitchen complete w/ quartz countertops, SS appliances, expansive breakfast bar & ample storage throughout. Entertaining is a dream, gathering in the kitchen or outside relaxing on the deck. So many options! The calming owners suite, complete w/dual closets, Kohler jetted tub, & steam shower provides a relaxing spa-like environment. The lower level boasts the best of both worlds. Relax with a good book on the screened-in porch or bring the popcorn & enjoy your own private theatre. Your furry friends will love their own doggy spa complete w/ a 2nd laundry room. Low Bristol taxes and minutes from town. Enjoy the summer nights w/endless sunsets and a great place to call "Home". #priceless

