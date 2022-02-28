 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $550,000

No Showings until Open House 2/26/22 Brand NEW luxury ranch-style oasis! Feel the heartbeat of Sun Prairie in our newest favorite neighborhood, Fox Point North! The house immediately feels like home with the natural light, thoughtful design, and considerate, high end finishes. Highlighted by the split bedroom layout with gorgeous, inviting great room between, this home will immediately welcome any family or friends coming to visit. Top it off with the partially finished basement and you'll know there's room for you and yours to spread out and be yourselves. Take a look at this artfully crafted home today...you'll be glad you did!

