 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Madison Media Partners Inc., madison.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $524,900

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $524,900

Don’t miss this welcoming 4 bedroom home in Sun Prairie’s Fox Point neighborhood! This beautiful custom ranch offers an open concept, vaulted ceiling, living room that flows into the kitchen with SS apps, granite counters, and oversized island-perfect for entertaining! Walkout access to enjoy time on the paved patio and built-in firepit. Main level primary complete with walk-in closet & ensuite, while 2nd and 3rd bedroom share jack & jill bath. Finished lower level has spacious, open rec room, 4th bedroom, half bath, room wired for theater, and 2 storage areas! Perfect location for countless amenities including Cosco, Target, movie theater, and so many great shops and restaurants!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics