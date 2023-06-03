Welcome to your dream home in the highly desirable Smith Crossing neighborhood! This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch boasts an open floor plan with 9ft ceilings and ample natural light that floods the space. The heart of this home is a chef's dream kitchen featuring a large island perfect for entertaining guests. Need more space? You'll love the finished basement with a large family, electric fireplace, dry bar, 4th bedroom & exercise rm. The backyard is its own private oasis with a fenced yard, walking path, and park just behind it. With its prime location in Smith Crossing, you'll have easy access to all the amenities this sought-after community has to offer. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this house your forever home!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $520,000
