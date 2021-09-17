Come and see this beautiful one-owner home in desirable West Prairie Village! Enjoy cooking in the stunning kitchen complete w/ granite countertops, walk-in pantry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and custom breakfast bar. Extended great room has vaulted ceilings and cozy gas fireplace. Large primary room features tray ceilings, new wood flooring, attached bathroom and walk-in closets! Spacious bedrooms also have walk-in closets. Upgraded laundry room w/ ironing stone and additional cabinets. Finished basement w/ 9 ft. ceilings, rec room, bedroom, and additional storage space. Nest smart thermostats, smart garage door opener and reverse osmosis water filtration. Welcoming backyard features large stamped concrete patio. Garage has been insulated, painted & epoxy floors added as well.
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $520,000
