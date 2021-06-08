4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $509,900

Showings start 6/11. This beautiful home in the desirable Westwynde 2 subdivision is close to parks, Royal Oaks Elementary, Prairie View Middle School and new High School scheduled for completion in Fall of 2022. Settled in the heart of Sun Prairie, this home has everything you'd want, including a fenced-in yard surrounded by mature landscaping, private deck and a paver patio. The kitchen has pristine cabinetry, glass backsplash, granite countertops, large walk-in pantry, Subzero refrigerator and Wolf duel fuel range. Fresh updates including lighting, hardwood flooring throughout main level and paint. Upstairs boasts a spacious primary suite with 2 closets, updated ensuite and three additional bedrooms. There is an abundance of natural light in LL which includes full bath and wet bar. View More