4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $509,900

Showings start Friday 2/11 at 3:00pm! Over 3100sqft, 4BR, 3BA in the desirable Fox Point neighborhood! Built in 2017, this stunning ranch is full of upgrades. The sun filled foyer leads into the open concept living space with vaulted ceilings and a Chef's kitchen. The large island and premium granite will have you enjoying every moment you spend cooking. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet, tray ceilings, dual vanities, walk in shower AND a soaker tub. Your guests will over stay their welcome with the wet bar, play area and home theater system in the basement. Don't let this one pass you by - schedule your private showing today!