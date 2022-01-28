Showings begin 1/28. Tucked away in a peaceful country subdivision on more than a half acre lot dotted with mature trees, this beautifully updated home is sure to make you say, "yes please!" Enter from the covered front porch to gleaming hardwoods & a refreshingly open floor plan that flows beautifully. So many things to love on the main level like the cozy space around the gas fireplace, a screened porch off the kitchen, a mudroom/laundry room w/ storage lockers, multiple living areas, a primary bedroom en-suite & a second main level bedroom that is perfect for guests or a home office. The finished lower level is wide open for all your activities and is adjacent to a large unfinished area w/ workshop/storage and access to the garage. A long list of tasteful recent updates have been made!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $500,000
