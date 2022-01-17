 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $497,500

SHOWINGS START FRIDAY 1/14th. Custom and Quality flow throughout this elegant home! This 4 bedroom, 4 bath home will delight you with its features from its beautiful painted woodwork, split staircase and gourmet kitchen. Enjoy the front living room, beautiful office/dining with custom shelving, master suite with private bath and large bedrooms for all! The finished lower level offers more room to run or theater space! Don’t miss this beauty! Nestled on a large fenced yard offering a cover porch and patio for all your outdoor entertaining. Located in the wonderful Westwynde II neighborhood and just waiting for you! Updates include windows, roof, trim, kitchen, flooring and so much more! All offers to be presented 1/17/22 at 5 pm.

