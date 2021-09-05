What an elegant ALL BRICK FRONT home in this energetic Westwynde neighborhood! It has captured the charming of both Colonial & soft contemporary styles with lots of features you would love for your home to have. Formal dining Rm & separate Living Rm, yet spacious homemaker's kitchen OPEN to dinette, then to family room as well as deck to backyard! 1st floor laundry & gas fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom suite with a Luxury bathtub, separate shower & large walk-in closet; Finished basement with exposed windows provides a large office, a Fitness room and a Rec Room of 36x15, as well as a FULL bathroom. Level backyard includes a playset. Two water heaters installed to provide sufficient hot water. So Much detail in the house. Must see to appreciate it!!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $488,000
