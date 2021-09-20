 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $449,900

Wow...Just Wow! Such pride of ownership is displayed throughout this 4bdrm, 3ba Ranch. Nothing for you to do other than move in and unpack your bags! Amenities include updated kitchen with granite & new appliances, nice dining space that leads to the updated deck. Hickory hardwoods in the living and primary bedroom, Updated main floor baths, LL offers a generous size family room w/ 2nd fireplace & wet bar area, 4th bdrm and ba with jetted tub. Outdoors is beautifully landscaped and equipped with a sprinkler system for easy upkeep & backs to greenspace/walking path. Too many updates to list including Roof, Siding, Garage Doors and more... Please find a detailed list within the Associated Documents. HURRY! This home is a Must See to appreciate!

