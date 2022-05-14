4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $445,000

This lovely 4BR home is in the Meadow Crossing Neighborhood of Sun Prairie and is conveniently located close to schools, hiking trails and shopping. Light and bright, this property showcases its spaces beautifully with its neutral décor and open main level floor-plan. You will appreciate the benefit of a separate area on this level – ideal for an office, reading, relaxation or play. The upper level offers room for everyone’s needs with 4BR and 2BA. Open floorplan, granite countertops, main level laundry and extra storage space in the garage add to the appeal of this great home. Check this one out – you will not be disappointed!