Like new 4br 2 & 2 1/2 bath home in a prime location adjacent from the Prairie Lakes area. This home has beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, updated white quartz counter tops in the kitchen, and very spacious on the first floor with an open floor plan, mud room, and 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs there are 3 spacious. bedrooms, a large master suite, and a laundry room. The basement was recently finished adding 650 sq ft and an exposed rec room with mini kitchen, 4th bedroom, storage, and a half bathroom set up plumbed for a shower on the other side of the finished wall, and very easy to update.
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $439,900
