 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $399,999

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $399,999

No Showings until 2.6.2022. This beautiful Sun Prairie home will not disappoint. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2265 square foot home will be the perfect home for any homebuyer. This home has an open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining & huge vaulted ceilings providing an open airy feeling. Enjoy a cozy afternoon sitting in front of the fireplace & admiring the beautiful barn wood framed mantel. A large primary bedroom that includes ample closet space and large jetted tub. When it is time to relax and enjoy some entertainment enjoy a large theater room in the lower-level family room. The furry family members will also enjoy a fenced in yard so they can enjoy plenty of leisure time outside. This home has too many features to name. It is just a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics