Don't miss this great Craftsman ranch plan in Providence. The style and character of an old home yet all of the amenities desired in today's modern homes. Sit on the large front porch and talk to your neighbors as they walk by or spend time on the screen porch or huge deck on the south side of the home. You will love the half wall and columns that create the entrance to the loving room and arched opening to the dining room and then a large kitchen. Main floor owners suite with oversized walking closet as well as guest suite. Huge exposed basement entertainment area with family room, recreation area and 2 additional bedrooms and bath. Not convinced yet? Walking distance to Sun Prairies huge new shopping district, Costco, theaters, Woodman's and just minutes to the interstate.
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $389,900
