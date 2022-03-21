No showings until open house on March 20th. One owner home in the highly desirable Royal Oaks neighborhood of Sun Prairie. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a large three-season porch and big backyard. The owner's suite is very spacious and features a large walk-in closet and private bath. The kitchen features solid-surface countertops and a tile backsplash. The gutters have a recently-installed leaf filter system. Located just steps from a neighborhood park, the home is within walking distance to elementary and middle schools and close to the new west-side high school and Prairie Lakes shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $384,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A spectator threw a drink can onto the court after UW's Steven Crowl was called for a foul on Colgate's Jeff Woodward with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second half.
His comments came after a late January interview with La Crosse TV station WKBT in which he said he has "never really felt it was society's responsibility to take care of other people's children."
Jim Polzin: Johnny Davis went from 'lazy' to lockdown mode and fueled a season-saving defensive stand
The Wisconsin men's basketball team held Colgate scoreless for more than 7 minutes in the second half Friday. Johnny Davis was blunt and brief when explaining what changed for the Badgers during that stretch.
Johnny Davis provided an update on his ankle injury during the Badgers men’s basketball team’s news conference Saturday. Here’s what the UW star said.
A criminal complaint alleges he bought FoodShare card balances for half their value, mostly from homeless people.
A video showed a student physically attacking another student, and eventually tackling the person onto a table that buckles.
TV information, potential starting lineups and things to know about the Cyclones to prepare you for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game against Iowa State.
Johnny Davis found his shooting touch in the second half, leading the third-seeded Badgers with 25 points as they defeated the 14th-seeded Raiders 67-60 to advance to a Sunday showdown with Iowa State.
Madison is the headquarters for thousands of nonprofit organizations.
The Badgers’ freshman point guard was injured in UW’s regular-season finale but has not missed any time.