4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $365,000

Location is Key! This 4 bed & 3.5 bath colonial is conveniently located in desirable Wyndham Hills. Theater, shopping, restaurants, etc. All close enough for easy access but just far enough away to maintain that quiet neighborhood feel. Nice sized lot with welcoming patio area off the walkout LL. Great yard for play or drinks w/friends. Come inside to the attractive kitchen with eat in dining or go formal in the dining room – currently used as an office- or make that extra space for the toys! Gas fireplace makes for a cozy living room overlooking the backyard. Upstairs holds the Master w/walk-in closet, 2 extra bedrooms & laundry (no lugging up from the basement). Guest bedroom & full bath in the LL plus a family room that flows right outside to the patio! This house just screams Home!

