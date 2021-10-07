 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $325,000

Delightful 3 bed, 1 bath home in the heart of Sun Prairie. Enjoy the beautiful original woodworking, dining room built-ins & stunning beams! Fully remodeled kitchen with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and an abundance of cabinets! Original hardwood floors, amazing brick built-in gas fireplace and relax in your screened porch! Relax in this amazing soaker tub or in the spacious backyard! Great spaces for entertaining! Upstairs attic for additional storage and large 3-car garage with additional storage. You must see this home!

