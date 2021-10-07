Showings start Saturday 9/25 at noon…Absolutely beautiful home located downtown in the historic city of Sun Prairie. Just a short walk to the world’s greatest pizza, coffee, wine shop, and baristas. Built in 1888, you will find this Victorian home is ready for that 2021 buyer. Original woodwork and charm but updated features for today including updated electric and panel, insulation, kitchen, bathroom on main level, and landscaping that compliments the age. Some say that a closet makes a bedroom, but in your world the sizeable 4th bedroom can be whatever you like it to be. Home is protected by a Choice Home Warranty.
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $279,900
