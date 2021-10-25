Embrace simplicity and ease of living with this charming home - nicely updated and move-in ready! Main level has large rooms and plenty of amazing 1940's character plus two main level bedrooms. Lovely finished 2nd floor is light & bright with 2 bedrooms that can be used either as bedrooms or office/flex space. Huge yard that is partially fenced on 3 sides and the private backyard is an outdoor lovers paradise! Beautiful hammock-ready trees provide shade & privacy. New or newer:Refinished real wood flooring throughout with new LVT in kitchen, custom cabinets with Amish painted cabinets, granite tops, stainless appliances, new windows, interior paint, lighting, bath, siding and roof. Conveniently located just off N. Bristol close to both Main St and Hwy 151.
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $239,900
