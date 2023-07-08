Designed to bring in lots of natural light and gorgeous views, Crary Construction's 2023 Parade Home is a dream. This Modern Vintage home has a comfortable flow & timeless details with luxe quality throughout that will last for years. The elegant kitchen features a spacious custom-built White Oak island, Butler's pantry, additional walk-in pantry, Monogram appliances, beverage chiller, and a sink with a window that overlooks the beautifully landscaped yard. The Principal suite features heated floors, private washer/dryer & more. Features include soap stone counters, thick crown moulding, stone fireplaces, vintage inspired faucets, eye catching light fixtures, lofty ceilings, LVP flooring in all bedrooms & main living areas and much more. Additional 1866 s.f. could be added in LL.