Stoughton Welcomes Parade of Homes Builder Dane Building Concepts to Hwy 51 West development with this modern farm house. Oversided garage is large enough for 4 cars, or even 3 and a boat! Screened porch and patio at rear are shared with the beautiful tree line, offering privacy and a great place to socialize. A coffee bar will get the day started well in the gathering area off of kitchen. Construction scheduled to begin in early September for completion in the beginning of 2024. come early to take advantage of material selections!
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $729,000
