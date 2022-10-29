Construction to start soon! Relaxed..is what you feel when you see the views from this home! Set on a large corner homesite, This Roosevelt backs a beautiful field & tree line. A Gorgeous Foyer will welcome you & open up to the high ceilinged, Oversized Great Room w/ stunning fireplace, Dining Area & Kitchen complete with a large island, an abundance of counter space, and vast walk-in pantry! Spacious Owner suite w/walk in shower & huge closet, double vanity & linen closet. Split bedroom design, first floor laundry & mudroom! The finished basement adds more generous living space, 4th bedroom & bath.3 car garage is perfect for your vehicles, toys, and more. What more can you ask for! Plenty of time to personalize this home with your choice of selections! Final plan/sqft/finishes may vary
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The minutelong video has been viewed more than 6 million times.
UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin spoke to the Athletic Board for the first time. Here's what she said about her impressions of Badgers sports.
It's unclear what impact the surgeons' plan to start an independent practice might have on patients.
A provision in state law specifically outlaws photography in locker rooms without consent, and posting those images.
Mayra Zaragoza, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Oscar Zaragoza, said their landlord at 4426 E. Buckeye Road, is not renewing their lease after five years.
BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
The Badgers athletic department released a statement in support of the volleyball players.
Authorities did not release the name of the person killed or the deputy, who has been placed on leave while the DOJ investigates the shooting.
The graffiti protests a visit from conservative provocateur Matt Walsh, who will show his controversial gender ideology film on campus Monday night.
Byrd and three others told the newspaper that alleged assaults by male church members and leaders occurred from the 1980s through around 2005.