4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $649,900

Construction to start soon! Relaxed..is what you feel when you see the views from this home! Set on a large corner homesite, This Roosevelt backs a beautiful field & tree line. A Gorgeous Foyer will welcome you & open up to the high ceilinged, Oversized Great Room w/ stunning fireplace, Dining Area & Kitchen complete with a large island, an abundance of counter space, and vast walk-in pantry! Spacious Owner suite w/walk in shower & huge closet, double vanity & linen closet. Split bedroom design, first floor laundry & mudroom! The finished basement adds more generous living space, 4th bedroom & bath.3 car garage is perfect for your vehicles, toys, and more. What more can you ask for! Plenty of time to personalize this home with your choice of selections! Final plan/sqft/finishes may vary