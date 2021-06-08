This home was taken down to the studs and got a total makeover! NEW: drywall, paint, electrical, plumbing, all plumbing and light fixtures, flooring, interior doors, garage doors, insulation, electrical panel, epoxy garage floor and basement floor, kitchen cabinets, all appliances, bath cabinets and plumbing, roof, exterior LP Smartside, outside entry to basement, windows, garage door opener, door and handle hardware, totally re-done bathrooms, closet fixtures...Is there something we missed? Lower taxes with the home in the Town of Pleasant Springs compared to nearby cities. Make your move on this home today! All updates listed are per seller. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $649,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
A judge and prosecutors OK'd a Racine County Jail inmate being let out to be a pall bearer at his sister's funeral. But the Department of Corrections stepped in, keeping him behind bars instead of with his family to say goodbye.
The 75-year-old's death is a warning that immunocompromised people can still be at considerable risk, her sons said.
Urban League of Greater Madison president and CEO Ruben Anthony criticized UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank for sowing distrust in how she handled the search process for Barry Alvarez’s successor.
-
- 5 min to read
As the knit hats and insulated boots of Wisconsin spring give way to sunglasses and flip-flops of summer, Madison-area diners are now able to choose from an almost overwhelming list of al fresco dining options.
So what happens now? Let’s take a look at what these moves mean for the Badgers.
Caitlin Suemnicht, Food Fight restaurant group's chief executive officer, said Fresco's lease ends in December and the company had many reasons not to renew its lease.
Concepts include more housing, denser retail, high-rise office buildings, new streets and, maybe one day, replacing some or all of the mall.
Ruben Anthony is calling for an independent review of the hiring of Chris McIntosh, arguing that the hiring process was tainted by outgoing athletic director Barry Alvarez's open support for McIntosh.
Eli Nunez detailed a number of assaults he has endured over the past month from gang members who consider him a snitch for assisting law enforcement in solving a three-decades-old cold case.
The deadline to opt out ended Wednesday. Members were able to send a letter in the mail or a message through their online banking portal.