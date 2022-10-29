4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $599,900

Est. Completion Feb 2023. Wow! This Kennedy Home has it All! Foyer opens up to a grand living/dining area & spacious kitchen all with a breathtaking view overlooking mature trees, field, and wildlife, giving you beautiful evening sunsets! Owner's suite on the main level with walk in closet & shower. 3 spacious bedrooms, full bath, laundry, and a flex room make up 2nd level living that has a grandiose feel with the "open to below" feature from hallway! Enjoy exposure in the lower level w/ large windows allowing plenty of natural light! Plenty of time for personalization in selecting a variety of our sections from flooring, lighting packages, and so much more! Call today to find out more on this AMAZING home in the highly desirable Nordic Ridge subdivision of Stoughton.