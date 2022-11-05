New Construction: The McKinley, a Spacious open floorplan home that overlooks a beautiful field allowing you to enjoy the peace & quiet whie watching sunsets in the friendly Nordic Ridge Neighborhood! The Foyer, vast Great Room w/ fireplace, 9ft ceilings, and an abundance of natural light will greet you as you enter. The Kitchen offers island, granite countertops, and oversized pantry! Owners suite with walk in shower, double vanity, spacious walk in closet and laundry near by. Sizeable bedrooms 2 & 3 split by full bath. Lower Level complete with Rec Room, 4th bedroom, another full bath, and Office! Top it off with 3 car garage! Come see the Eldon Difference: Energy Effiency Certification, Warranty, Quality & Standards that are top notch! Final Plans & Finishes may very
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $599,900
