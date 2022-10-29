4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $589,900

New Construction: Wow! This Kennedy Home has it All! Foyer opens up to grand living/dining area & spacious kitchen w/ living area perfect for entertaining & gathering! Owner's suite on main level w/ walk in closet & shower. 3 spacious bedrooms, full bath, laundry, & flex room make up 2nd level living that has a grandiose feel w/ the "open to below" feature from hallway! Option to finish LL will allow for more living space and additional bedroom! Plenty of time for personalization in selecting a variety of our sections from flooring, lighting packages, & so much more! The 3 car garage is sure to fit vehicles,snowblower, lawn mower, and bikes with ease! to find out more on this AMAZING home in the highly desirable Nordic Ridge subdivision. Preliminary floor plan & final finishes may vary.