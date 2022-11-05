 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $579,900

Est. Completion January 2023! Once you step inside The Taylor, you're sure to feel its charm! As you walk through the inviting foyer, you will be greeted by an open & airy great room and kitchen, complete with island & oversized pantry! The spacious owner suite showcases a private bath & walk in closet, separated from the other 2 bedrooms. Finished LL offers additional living space with 4th bedroom with walk in closet, 3rd full bath, and Huge Rec Room & ample storage! BONUS Alert: Add in the front & back porches: Perfect for enjoying a book, entertaining, or watching the sunset! Dont forget to ask about our Warranty Program and our Lower Interest Rate Fall Promotion! Listing agent is member of selling LLC

