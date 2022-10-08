4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $509,900

Est. Completion: End of October 2022- Plenty of time to pick out selections to personalize this home! Once you step inside The Taylor, you're sure to feel its charm! As you walk through the foyer, you will be greeted by an open & airy great room and kitchen, complete with island & pantry. The spacious master suite showcases a private bath & walk in closet, separated from the other 2 bedrooms. Finished Lower Level Living complete with 4th oversized bedroom, full bath, and huge Rec Room! BONUS Alert: Add in the front & back porches: Perfect for enjoying a book or entertaining! Eldon Homes are ALL quality built, have the BEST warranty & inspection programs! Listing Agent is member of selling LLC.