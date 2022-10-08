Est. completion early November 2022!The Lincoln II is sure to impress & offers something for everyone! This modern farmhouse combines style & function! The generous living areas make for perfect entertaining & growth! The kitchen showcases beautiful solid surface countertops & a large island to gather around! Enjoy the large Primary bedroom suite w/ walk in shower & walk-in closet. The back hall features a large laundry room & access from 2 car garage directly into a spacious mudroom! The Finish lower level features a Grand Rec Room/Living area, 4th oversized bedroom, Full bath & Ample storage! Plenty of time to hand pick your selections to personalize this home! Desirable location in Nordic Ridge, near park & splash pad Listing agent is member of selling LLC. Final plans/finishes may vary
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $509,900
