4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $499,900

Est. completion Nov. 2022! FINISHED LOWER LEVEL! The Lincoln is sure to impress & offers something for everyone! This modern farmhouse combines style & function! Generous living areas makes for perfect entertaining & growth! The kitchen showcases beautiful solid surface countertops & a large island to gather around! Enjoy the large Primary bedroom suite w/ walk in shower & walk-in closet. The back hall features a large laundry room & access from 2 car garage directly into a spacious mudroom! The Finished lower level features a Grand Rec Room/Living area, 4th oversized bedroom, Full bath & Ample storage! Desirable location in Nordic Ridge, near park & splash pad Listing agent is member of selling LLC. Final plans/finishes may vary