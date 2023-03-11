New construction Est. Completion July '23.The Grant, located on a quite street in Isham Estates, is a Modern Farmhouse that offers warmth & simplicity! The moment you enter the foyer you're greeted by an abundance of light, inviting you to an open grandspace showcasing: great room, dining area & large kitchen w/ granite counters, kitchen island & pantry! Owner Suite w/ walk in Shower & Closet. First floor laundry close by! Sizeable Bedrooms 2 & 3 are split by main bath. Spacious 2 car garage offers easy entry into oversized Mudroom! Finished the Lower Level will give you an oversized 4th bedroom, Full bath & huge Rec Room for additional living space! Added bonus: Lower Level with walk out to huge back yard, lined by beautiful woods to the left!! Final Plans/finishes may vary
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $499,900
