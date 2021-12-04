 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $495,000

Complete: Mid-January! Be in your BRAND NEW home in popular Nordic Ridge in the New Year! This new construction open ranch floorplan features vaulted ceilings, kitchen w/ island & pantry, & spacious living room with walkout to TREX deck. In the kitchen, find Tier III granite countertops, matte black faucet & hardware & white, shaker cabinetry. All THREE FULL bathrooms have solid surface countertops - white quartz in the owner's suite, quartz & granite in the 2nd main and LL baths. "Chardonnay" luxury plank flooring throughout the living room kitchen & laundry rooms & dark grey luxury vinyl plank in the bathrooms. Gas fireplace in the vaulted living room. White trim & doors throughout. Kitchen appliances included PLUS $1,000 credit for washer & dryer. Don't forget the THREE CAR garage too!

