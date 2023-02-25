New Construction:Est. completion August '23. This great floor plan: The Taylor features a split bedroom design with an open living, dining & kitchen area in between. Kitchen is complete with island & oversized pantry. The primary suite has a large bathroom and the walk-in closet gives plenty of space. Add in a finished basement gives an additional bedroom, full bath & a Huge Rec Room for even more living space! Plenty of time for You to make this home your own and pick out selections to your personal liking. Eldon Homes has amazing warranties and prides themselves with quality standards and construction. BONUS: Enjoy the serene views off of your covered back porch! Don't wait, These homes are flying off the market. Listing agent is member of selling LLC. Final plans & finishes may vary.
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $494,900
