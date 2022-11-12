*THIS HOME QUALIFIED FOR 2%/1% RATE BUY DOWN PROGRAM*-ASK FOR DETAILS!! Backs up to Nordic Ridge Park, complete with a splash pad, picnic shelter and lots of room for your family & friends to enjoy for hours. High End Café Series appliances & quartz countertops, the chef in your family will love this kitchen. Plus a pantry that will be the envy of the neighborhood, you won't want for space in this kitchen. Enjoy watching the kids from your maintenance free deck or take a walk in this quiet neighborhood in small town USA! The loft could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom, or finish off the lower level w/ another bath & bed. One of the most desirable lots in Nordic Ridge this home has a massive Primary Bedroom & park views that will be sure to bring magical moments. 4th bedroom is loft.
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Voters in Dane County Tuesday were weighing in on a trio of advisory ballot referendums on marijuana and abortion.
"Holy Mackerel folks... Yeah, the skim milk is really starting to kick in."
"Your behavior goes against the (district) vision of creating an anti-racist school culture and curriculum," Hicks said.
Star running back Braelon Allen addressed rumors circulating on social media that he could transfer to a current or future Big Ten rival.
Leading by around 40,000 votes with an estimated 93% of ballots counted early Wednesday, Johnson said he's confident Barnes cannot make up his deficit.
Republicans need to flip one seat in the Senate and five in the Assembly to obtain a supermajority.
Cole LaCrue visited the Badgers in September before verbally committing Monday. The class of 2023 quarterback has thrown for 1,854 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.
Three people were killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened when a driver ran a stop sign in Rock County on Saturday night, authorities reported.
Buckingham's Bar & Grill is closing and possibly had its last day over the weekend. It's making room for a new development on Regent Street.
The Badgers men’s and women’s basketball teams unveiled all-black uniforms they will wear in some games this season.