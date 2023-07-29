New Construction: Est. Completion July 2023: Enter The Adams through the Foyer and you are welcomed with the warmth of a sun filled Great room, kitchen & dining areas. As part of the open floor plan, the kitchen is the hub of the home w/ SS appliances, granite counters & center island! Enjoy the split bdrm design w/ primary bedroom suite, private bath, & walk in closet. Second & Third bedrooms, Main bath, & first floor laundry/mudroom complete the main level. Lower Level offers additional finished living space in the Huge Rec Room & 4th bedroom! Amazing warranties come standard in all Eldon Homes. Listing Agent is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary.