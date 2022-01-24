 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $445,000

4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $445,000

4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $445,000

Sprawling county estate on over 3/4 acre mature lot, with shed and large detached garage! You will love this 4+ bedroom, 3 bath home with natural fireplace, c/air, Large rec room with heater, and multiple entertaining spaces. Unfinished basement for additional storage, some updated utilities, and lots of natural light.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics