4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $439,900

Showings delayed Until: March 1st. Wow! Rare 4 bdrm, 3 bath Home in the highly sought-after Virgin Lakes addition! This well cared for home is move-in ready! Bright & light! Open floor plan! Kitchen features gorgeous maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pantry, desk & gorgeous hardwood floors! Master suite w/private bath & walk-in closet! Finished lower level is ideal for entertaining! Adjoining bathroom & 4th bdrm create lots of options for guests! Huge rear deck overlooks very private backyard and basketball court! Oversized heated two-car garage and extra storage in the basement! Don't let this one slip away.

