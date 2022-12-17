You will quickly fall in love with this four bedroom ranch styled home in the Nordic Ridge Neighborhood. Here is your chance to have a newer home for an amazing value and everything will be completely ready for you to move in. Professional landscaping, a welcoming deck with an awning, customized feature wall, updated fixtures, beautifully completed lower level, custom shelving in the basement and so much more! The bright and open space will leave a positive impression. The splash pad park is within walking distance from this home. You will also be pleasantly surprised at the wildife one sees in the cornfield in the backyard, while you are sitting outside on your deck having a morning coffee.
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $405,000
