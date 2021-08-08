Stately & beautiful historic home nestled on picturesque tree-lined street in the heart of Stoughton. This 4 BR, 1.5 BA home, built in 1905, fts generous rooms, original wood floors, elegant crown molding & a restoration true to the home’s character. Grand foyer invites you in where you’ll notice the easy flow from the living rm to the formal dining rm which opens to the updated kitchen boasting SS apps, gas stove & pantry. 2nd floor is home to 4 beds & a huge updated bath. Head up to the 3rd floor for an add’l living space w/gas FP & private office. W/mature trees & private yard, you will enjoy entertaining on the spacious deck. Home also fts rare 2+ car insulated garage, tons of storage space in the unfinished LL & a new roof. Opportunities like this don't come often!
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $329,900
