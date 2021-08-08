 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $329,900

4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $329,900

4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $329,900

Stately & beautiful historic home nestled on picturesque tree-lined street in the heart of Stoughton. This 4 BR, 1.5 BA home, built in 1905, fts generous rooms, original wood floors, elegant crown molding & a restoration true to the home’s character. Grand foyer invites you in where you’ll notice the easy flow from the living rm to the formal dining rm which opens to the updated kitchen boasting SS apps, gas stove & pantry. 2nd floor is home to 4 beds & a huge updated bath. Head up to the 3rd floor for an add’l living space w/gas FP & private office. W/mature trees & private yard, you will enjoy entertaining on the spacious deck. Home also fts rare 2+ car insulated garage, tons of storage space in the unfinished LL & a new roof. Opportunities like this don't come often!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe storms bring flooding to the upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics