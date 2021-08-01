4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $325,000

Stylish home with tons of character nestled on a spacious 1 acre lot and surrounded by mature trees. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. You’ll love the gorgeous kitchen, with beautiful exposed brick, sleek designer finishes, and stainless appliances. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath. The home also already has an additional 1,200 square feet of nearly finished space already studded out, adding a massive great room, two bedrooms and an additional full bathroom (not included in listings square footage). With a massive 3-car, attached garage that’s plumbed for in-floor heating, this home offers An unparalleled opportunity and value! Home is being sold as-is.