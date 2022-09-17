Custom built by Acker Builders, this ranch style home checks all the boxes. Great room (w/11 ft ceilings), dining, 4 bedrooms PLUS an office, mud room, screened in porch.... and the most GORGEOUS kitchen w/ granite counters, a HUGE island and butler bar w/ 2nd sink & mini fridge! The lower level was recently finished in 2020 with a 4th bedroom PLUS walk-in closet, kids play area, media room (pre-wired for 7.14 Dolby Amos), wet bar, electric fireplace and 3/4 bath. Custom upgrades: 9 ft ceilings, audio/video surround sound in lower level media room, fireplace, Andersen windows, closed foam insulation, 3-zone heating/cooling, exposed lower level and custom closet shelving. Join The Legends of Bergamont for golf and social activities.
4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $725,000
