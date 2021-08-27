OREGON - THIS IS A REAL JEWEL! Custom contemporary home on a 0.38 acre cul-de-sac lot with wooded backyard in Oregon Parks subdivision. Open concept with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite kitchen island. Master suite with walk-in tiled shower with handheld shower & body sprays, jetted whirlpool tub, double vanity and walk-in closet. Split bedrooms, gas fireplace, OFFICE/DEN WITH FRENCH DOORS. Enjoy summer evenings on the semi-private screen porch with adjoining deck (with access from kitchen, and master bedroom). Spacious finished lower level with 2 bedrooms, full bath, walk-in closet, and storage room. Finished/fully insulated 3 car garage, with 9 ft. garage doors. New air conditioner in 2021, newer washer/dryer, water softener and water heater.
4 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $521,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Matt LaFleur says Green Bay fans need to be re-educated about when not to make noise.
Five months after the coffee chain’s union vote, newly counted ballots broke the tie on Monday. In an open letter online, the company’s owners expressed disappointment, drawing backlash.
The 10th such solar project considered by Wisconsin regulators, the project highlights the tensions brewing as Wisconsin utilities seek to replace coal-fired power with clean energy.
"There are a variety of scenarios that could play out," said company co-founder Otto Dilba. "One of them would be that somebody is interested in the facility because the facility is in pristine condition."
"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"
The shopping center will add more shops, restaurants, housing, a boutique hotel, green space and bike amenities.
The interstate rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota has gone from bad to worse for Minnesota sports fans.
"This is a matter of hoping, pleading really, for a legislator to abandon what was always a dangerously irresponsible and politicized approach to a deadly threat."
Frontier Airlines’ nonstop flight to Las Vegas started this month, with American Airlines beginning a new nonstop route from Madison to Miami in November.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Sawyer County sheriff's deputies found the truck Sunday in a remote wooded area near Hayward.